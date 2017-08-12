Latest News

Indian archers end World Cup Stage 4 campaign without a medal

Indian archers ended their campaign at the World Cup Stage 4 without a medal as men's compound team went down to lower-ranked Germany to lose out on a third-place finish in Berlin on Saturday.

By: PTI | Berlin | Published:August 12, 2017 5:06 pm
The third seeded Indian team comprising Abshisek Verma, Aman Saini and Amanjeet Singh lost 225-227 to Germany, seeded fifth, in a bronze medal play-off match.

This was the last stage of the Archery World Cup and the Indian team returned empty-handed.

India’s World Cup campaign has produced one team gold (Shanghai Stage 1) and one mixed team bronze (Antalya Stage 2) — all in the compound sections. The recurve archers have failed to win a single medal.

The Indian men’s compound team carried sole medal hopes on Saturday after rest of the Indians failed to progress beyond quarterfinals.

Both India and Germany were locked 57-all after the first end but the Germans produced a stunning second end to take a 115-111 lead.

The team of Henrik Hornung, Marcel Trachsel and Marcus Laube shot four perfect 10s out of a possible six, including three X (closest to the centre).

India shot a 58 in the third end but it was not enough to curtail the deficit and Germany still enjoyed a three-point lead. They eventually sealed the issue in the fourth end.

