India wins 16 medals at US Open Karate Championship

India won a total of 16 medals - three gold, two silver and 11 bronze - at the US Open Karate

By: PTI | Published:April 25, 2017 7:28 pm
India finished with a rich haul of three gold, two silver and 11 bronze medals at the US Open Karate Championship held in Las Vegas.

Shaifali Agarwal, Abhishek Sengupta won a gold medal, a silver in two different individual events. India also won a gold medal in the team event.

The Indian team was led by Sensei Yashpal Singh Kalsi and Members of the Indian contingent — Abhishek Sengupta, Rantej Singh, Harcharan Singh Chowhan and Shaifali Agarwal were trained under Sensei Kalsi.

“The exposure to these global formats will surely improve the skills of the Indian players and can be further imparted to other budding players,” Sensei Kalsi said.

