India win ten gold medals on day one of Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

India swept the greco roman category winning 10 gold medals and as many silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Johannesburg.

By: PTI | Published: December 16, 2017 7:47 pm
Gold medal winners: 55 kg. Rajender Kumar, 60 kg. Manish, 63 kg. Vikas, 67 kg. Anil Kumar, 72 kg. Aditya Kundu, 77 kg. Gurpreet, 82 kg. Harpreet, 87 kg. Sunil, 97 kg. Hardeep, 130 kg. Naveen.

Silver medallists: 55 kg. Naveen, 60 kg. Gyanender, 63 kg. Gaurav Sharma, 67 kg. Manish, 72 kg. Kuldeep Malik, 77 kg. Manjeet, 82 kg. Amarnath, 87 kg. Prabhpal Singh, 97 kg. Sumit, 130 kg. Sonu.

On Sunday, bouts in female wrestling will be held across 10 weight categories.

