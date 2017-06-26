India win team bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol in ISSF Junior World Championship

India shooters continued their fine show and won a bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event. (Express Archive) India shooters continued their fine show and won a bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event. (Express Archive)

India shooters continued their fine show and won a bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event at the ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Suhl, Germany today.

The trio of Anish, Anhad Jawanda and Shivam Shukla notched up a combined score of 1711 to claim third place and take India’s overall tally from the competition to two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

This was Anish’s second medal of the competition after having won the 25m standard pistol gold on the opening day of the competition.

On day two, Yashaswini Singh Deswal had won India its second gold of the competition by winning the 10m air pistol individual women event.

17-year old Arjun Babuta also made it to the individual final of the men’s 10m air rifle event today, but after briefly leading in the initial stages he lost his way finished fifth.

Arjun had earlier shot a score of 624.4 in the qualification round to make it to the eight-man final in seventh position.

