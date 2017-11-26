India win four golds at AIBA World Women’s Youth Championships

Nitu was the first to walk into the ring for India on Sunday and she had it rather easy against the Kazakh. (Source: PTI) Nitu was the first to walk into the ring for India on Sunday and she had it rather easy against the Kazakh. (Source: PTI)

Talented pugilists – Nitu (48kg), Jyoti Gulia (51kg), Sakshi Choudhury (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (57kg) – gave India four gold medals at AIBA World Women’s Youth Championships in Guwahati on Sunday. Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Anupama (81kg) added to India’s tally with two bronze medals in the first set of finals to make it India’s best performance at the tournament so far.

Nitu was the first to walk into the ring against Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakbayeva, who struggled to keep her balance too. Nitu was quoted by PTI as saying, “It was an easier final compared to the semifinals. I did not find it too tough to break through.”

Jyoti’s bout, on the other hand, against Russia’s Ekaterina Molchanova was a neck-to-neck contest. Both the boxers had the watching crowd on their feet as they matched each other punch for punch. Jyoti, however, emerged as a shade better of the two, fetching a unanimous victory, leaving the Russian boxer in tears.

While the judges ruled Sakshi’s bout against England’s Ivy-Jane Smith 3-2 in her favour, Shashi had it easy against Vietnam’s Ngoc Do Hong even though the judges gave 3-2 ruling in the home favourite’s favour in the tournament that was held in India for the first time.

India was eluded of the yellow metal in the competition since 2011 when Sarjubala Devi got India a gold. India returned with only a bronze at the previous edition.

