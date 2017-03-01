India will get back WSB franchise: AIBA President Dr Ching Kuo-Wu

India had a WSB franchise, Mumbai Fighters in 2011-12. (Source: File) India had a WSB franchise, Mumbai Fighters in 2011-12. (Source: File)

India is all set to reclaim a franchise in the semi-professional World Series of Boxing (WSB) that was lost to administrative wrangling in 2012, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Dr Ching Kuo-Wu revealed.

Speaking to PTI at the conclusion of a two-day AIBA Commissions meeting, held in India for the first time, Dr Wu also said that India would be getting greater representation in the world body, a few names for which have already been discussed.

India had a WSB franchise, Mumbai Fighters in 2011-12, but the owners — sports infrastructure company TransStadia — pulled out complaining of lack of support from the then national federation.

It is learnt that the same investors might again buy the franchise and India could be back in the WSB fold from this year itself. Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh also confirmed that Indian boxers would be participating in greater numbers in the WSB.

“Yes (the franchise is coming back), I think President Singh had a discussion with franchise investors and this is part of the Indian boxing programme. We are working together. The WSB will become stronger,” Dr Wu, who had last visited India during the 2006 Women’s World Championships, said.

On the assimilation of professional boxers in the amateur set-up after AIBA decided to allow them into the Olympics last year, Dr Wu said the policy framework would be left to the national federations.

“AIBA has given all the power to national federations to decide which professional boxer they want to send. They are the best judge. We have opened the door but the power over the eligibility of the boxer will remain with the national federation,” he said.

India are all set to also host the World Youth Championships for women in November and the AIBA chief said the country would also be getting better representation in the world body’s various commissions.

“Yes there have been discussions already on having more Indians in AIBA commissions. There are nominations from the Indian Federation for different commissions and we will welcome them,” Dr Wu said.

“There are no names to be given right now but this will be finalised very shortly, it’s important that we participate in every activity of AIBA, including its leadership. We will shortly nominate people and Dr Wu has assured me that they will receive the highest consideration,” added BFI chief Ajay Singh.

Speaking about the two-day Commissions meetings here, Dr Wu stated that increasing the weight categories for women boxers in the Olympic Games was among the major issues discussed.

“One of the recommendations from the women’s commission is the addition of two weight categories for the next Olympic Games. We have not yet decided which weight categories but I am working on it. We have to get the IOC (International Olympic Committee) approval for the addition of the weight categories,” he explained.

Dr Wu also said that the AIBA is considering the option of allowing appeals, a practice that had been done away with owing to the manner in which it affected the event schedules.

“We used to have the protests but after some years of experience we realised it took a long time. It affected schedules. So that’s why we respected the decision made by referees and judges,” he said.

“But after the Olympics last year, we felt we can still maintain the protest system. But not everybody who lose can immediately protest. They have to pay a big price, show sincerity. We are considering now, but it is in the process,” he added.