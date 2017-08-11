India vs Sri Lanka: Kuldeep Yadav has a good chance of playing in third Test, says Virat Kohli

Latest News
Virat Kohli has revealed that left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav may find a spot in the playing eleven in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 11, 2017 5:32 pm
Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav India, India Kuldeep Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Cricket Kuldeep Yadav is one of the three spinners in Virat Kohli-led 15-man squad for three Tests against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)
Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav may find a spot in the playing eleven in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Addressing the media, on the eve of the Test, Kohli said, “A guy like Kuldeep Yadav is willing to bowl in any situation. He has proved himself in Dharamsala and has a good chance of playing tomorrow. We feel comfortable going into the test match even though we did not have a practice today

Kohli also spoke about the impact of youngsters in the team and said, “Not that we are old; all these young guys coming in, one thing striking about them is their confidence.”

Yadav’s possible selection in the Indian side comes in the wake of Jadeja’s suspension.

