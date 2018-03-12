India top medals tally at ISSF Shooting World Cup with four golds

Manu Bhaker, 16, won two golds for India. (Source: Twitter/OGQ India) Manu Bhaker, 16, won two golds for India. (Source: Twitter/OGQ India)

Four gold, one silver and three bronze: That is the best ever medals tally for India at a ISSF Shooting World Cup. In Gaudalajara, Mexico, despite not winning a medal on the final day of the tournament, India finished at the top of the tally.

India had three shooter in compeitition on final day but they all failed to medal. Smit Singh was placed 15th in the qualifying round. Two others — Angad Bajwa and Sheeraz Sheikh — finished 18th and 30th respecitively. Hancock, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, won the gold.

But that did not bring India down in the tally. In the year’s first World Cup, Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker, Akhil Sheoran and Om Prakash Mitharval won the gold medals in the competition, Anjum Moudgil bagged a silver, while established names such as Jitu Rai, Ravi Kumar finished with bronze. Sanjeev Rajput finished fourth. Bhaker won two gold medals.

On the final India’s Smit was placed seventh in the beginning of the day and stood a chance of qualifying but rounds of 22,23 and 23 put paid to all such hopes. Angad Bajwa returned rounds of 24, 25 and 24 but had dropped too far behind on day one of qualifying and Sheeraz Sheikh did not look in his element in this competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd