India to host women’s Youth World Boxing Championship

India will also have an International Boxing Academy in Delhi. (Source: File) India will also have an International Boxing Academy in Delhi. (Source: File)

India will host the World Women’s Youth Boxing Championship in November this year — the first major international event to be held in the country since 2010.

In 2010, India had hosted the Commonwealth Championships followed by the Commonwealth Games. The country has not hosted a major boxing event since then, primarily because of the administrative turmoil that gripped the sport in 2012.

With a new federation taking charge last year, the country seems to be getting back its footing in the international arena.

“The World Youth Championships for women will be held in November. In fact, we will be striving to host at least one international tournament every year,” Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh announced here in a press conference.

The last time India hosted a World Championship was back in 2006 when the country played host to the senior women’s event.

Apart from this, India will also have an International Boxing Academy, most likely in Delhi.

The facility will be set up with support from AIBA and the world body today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sports Ministry to initiate the process.

“The International Boxing Academy could be set up in Delhi itself at the IG Stadium. We are working on it,” Singh said.

As announced two months back, the national federation today reiterated that it will conduct the promised Indian Boxing League (IBL), the dates for which are yet to be finalised.