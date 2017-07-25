India to host maiden men’s World Boxing Championship in 2021

India will host men’s World Boxing Championship in 2021. (Source: Reuters) India will host men’s World Boxing Championship in 2021. (Source: Reuters)

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced on Tuesday that India will host their first elite men’s World Championship in 2021. The announcement was made after a two-day executive committee meeting that was held in Moscow.

India, however, has had a chance of hosting women’s World Championship previously and will host one again next year for the second time. But this is the first time that they are hosting the men’s World Championship.

After the announcement, AIBA President Dr Ching Kuo Wu said, “We are delighted to have the AIBA Men’s World Championships 2019 confirmed for Sochi, and equally excited to announce New Delhi as host city in 2021 as the Boxing Federation of India continues to show its commitment to developing the sport,” AIBA President Dr Ching Kuo Wu said in a statement.”

“Following the presentation of the Turkish Boxing Federation, I know that Trabzon will also meet the demands of hosting the world’s biggest women’s boxing tournament in 2019,” he added.

“The strength of all of the bids we have seen today is the clearest indication yet of AIBA’s successful efforts to amplify the prestige of its World Championships even further, with the strongest global broadcasting and sponsorship partnerships secured to date already finalised for next month’s Men’s World Championships in Hamburg,” Dr Wu stated.

AIBA Executive Committee awarded the 2019 Men’s World Championships to the Russian city of Sochi, with the 2021 edition to be held in New Delhi, India. The 2018 Women’s World Championships will also be held in New Delhi, with the 2019 edition in Trabzon, Turkey. The AIBA 2018 Congress was awarded to the Russian capital city of Moscow.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd