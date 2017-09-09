India to host Junior Asian Wrestling Championship in 2018

The United World Wrestling president said he was very impressed with the arrangements at this year’s Senior Asian Wrestling Championship. (Source: File) The United World Wrestling president said he was very impressed with the arrangements at this year’s Senior Asian Wrestling Championship. (Source: File)

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Saturday allotted next year’s Junior Asian Wrestling Championship to the capital city, to held from July 19 to 22.

The Wrestling World body announced the finalised list of host cities and dates for the 2018 tournaments on Saturday. At the last month’s Senior World Wrestling Championship at Paris, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had met with his UWW counterpart Nenad Lalovic and requested him to allot the Junior Asian Championship to India.

The UWW President said he was very impressed with the arrangements at this year’s Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, which was held here in May, and had assured Singh to allot the 2018 Junior Asian Championship to India.

