India to field 11 member team in Final ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Mairaj Ahmad Khan will participate in men’s skeet. (Source: AP) Mairaj Ahmad Khan will participate in men’s skeet. (Source: AP)

An 11-member shooting team, including the likes of Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Kynan Chenai will represent India at the ISSF World Cup stage 3 at Larnaka, Cyprus.

The tournament, to be held between April 28 and May 8, will be the third and final Shotgun World Cup stage of the year and the only other opportunity competitors will have to log qualifying points for the World Cup Finals scheduled to be held here in October, and for the Shotgun World Championships scheduled for Moscow in August.

India’s Ankur Mittal has already qualified for the New Delhi event after his gold medal winning effort in the men’s Double Trap in the second stage in Acapulco Mexico.

Ankur had also won a silver in the first stage held in New Delhi.

But the other 10 Indian shooters will be looking to do the same in Larnaka. India have entries in four of the five medal competitions with the women’s Skeet being the only exception.

A total of 429 shooters will participate in the competition, representing 61 National Olympic Committees accumulating a total of 435 starts.

Larnaka will be hosting a World Cup stage for the second time after a gap of two years.

Indian Team: Men’s Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Shaikh, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Men’s Double Trap: Ankur Mittal, Shapath Bharadwaj, Sangram Dahiya

Men’s Trap: Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Women’s Trap: Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, Seema Tomar.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 9:57 pm