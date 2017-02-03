India to face Hong Kong in semis of Asian junior squash

Top seed India will play Hong Kong in the semifinals of the Asian Junior Team Squash Championship in Hing Kong on Saturday. The other semifinal will see Malaysia take on Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, India completed its league engagement on an all win record with a 3-0 verdict over Macau. India did not need the services of its number one player Velavan Senthilkumar for the match. Abhay Singh, Aryaman Adik and Ranjit Singh did the job efficiently with none dropping even a game on their way to a comfortable win.

The girls meanwhile recorded their first win in the event when they beat Sri Lanka 2-1. Having lost two matches in the league, India was now fighting for the 5-9 positions. The surprise in the match was the loss of its top player Nikita Joshi but both Aishwarya Bhattarcharya and the 15-year old Sanya Vats won their matches to bring some cheer. The day’s happy tidings did not end there. The girls later in the day defeated Macau with a convincing 3-0 verdict.

An elated national coach Cyrus Poncha said it was a great day for India with the boys moving ahead on a convincing note and the girls earning their firt set of victories.

The results: Boys: India bt Macau 3-0 (Abhay Singh bt Manuel Chan De Oliveira 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Aryaman Adik bt Ka Chon Wu 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Ranjit Singh bt Carlos Chan de Oliveira 11-1, 11-0, 11-3)

Girls: positions 5-9: India bt Sri Lanka 2-1 (Nikita Joshi lost to Saduni Gunawardane 9-11, 3-11, 9-11; Aishwarya Bhattarcharya bt Kasuni Gunawardene 14-12, 11-7, 11-4; Sanya Vats bt Hashini Wasundara Suwaris 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2); India bt Macau 3-0 (Aishwarya Bhattarcharya bt Yeung Weng Chi 11-7,11-6, 11-4; Vedika Arun bt Leong leng Lam 11 4, 11-4, 11-4; Sanya Vats bt Yeung Wai Leng 11-1, 11-3, 11-1).