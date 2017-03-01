India to compete in the Asia Men’s Rugby Sevens Trophy

A total of 11 countries from across Asia will vie for top honours during the two-day tournament. A total of 11 countries from across Asia will vie for top honours during the two-day tournament.

A 12-member Indian Rugby team has been announced to compete in the Asia Men’s Rugby Sevens Trophy, to be held at Doha, Qatar.

A total of 11 countries from across Asia — India, Singapore, Pakistan, Jordan, Philippines, Nepal, UAE, Thailand, Iran, Bangladesh and the hosts Qatar will vie for top honours during the two-day tournament, starting March 3.

The winner of event will book a berth in the Asia Rugby Sevens Series, which will feature three legs and will be played between September 1 to October 14.

“Recently the Indian Women’s Rugby team shined at the Asia Women’s rugby Sevens trophy held at Laos and brought home a silver. We are confident that the men’s team also will deliver fabulous performance to bring home accolades and make us proud yet again,” Mahesh Mathai, Secretary General of Rugby India, said.

The players shortlisted to join the Indian national training camp were selected during the Federation Cup Rugby Sevens Championship 2016, which was held on January 28th and 29th, 2017 in Bhubaneswar.

The squad: Gautam Dagar (capt), Nitin Dagar, Deepak Punia, Rakesh Lochab, Deepak Dagar, Vikas Khatri, Prince Khatri, Mohit Khatri, Neeraj Khatri, Akash Balmiki, Chhitaranjan Murmu, Samser Singh.

Officials: Sendil Kumar (coach), Subhash Kumar Solanki (assistant coach), Wahid Pathan (physio) and Manas Kumar Jena (manager).