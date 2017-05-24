India planning to bid for 2026 Asian Games

India last hosted Asian Games in 1982. India last hosted Asian Games in 1982.

In an effort to promote sports in the country, India is planning to bid for 2026 Asian Games, Sports Minister Vijay Goel confirmed on Wednesday. Indian Olympic Association has forwarded a proposal to bid for the Games. India have also forwarded a bid to host the 2019 Beach Asian Games.

“We have received the proposal from the IOA and will be look into it,” Goel said. India last hosted the Asian Games way back in 1982.

The 2018 Asian Games will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia and the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China in September.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd