India Test team, Neeraj Chopra and more: These Indian athletes are at the pinnacle of their sport

India cannot yet be called a sporting nation, but it is getting there. We returned with only two medals from the Rio Olympics 2016 – the biggest sporting event in the world.

However, there are a few atheletes who have made the country very proud, brought laurels and encouraged a generation to take up the sport. Not many are aware of it, but India are the best in the world in a handful of sports.

While the cricket team at the top is not a surprise, there are other less celebrated sports in which Indians rank at number one. Here is the list:

1. India’s men cricket team (Test)

2. Virat Kohli (T20 batsman)

3. Ravindra Jadeja (Test bowler)

4. Indian men kabaddi team

5. Indian women kabaddi team

6. Sundar Singh Gurjar (Shotput and Javelin Throw Para F46)

7. Ekta Bhyan (Shotput Para F51)

8. Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw Junior)

9. Lakshya Sen (Badminton Junior singles)

It is a well known fact that India’s cricket team stands at the top in the ICC Test rankings after the successful home season with series against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

India’s success in cricket in the last one year can be attributed to their leader Virat Kohli, who is also ranked as the best batsman in the world in T20 cricket.

The top two spots for the best Test bowlers in the world are also reserved by Indians with Ravindra Jadeja at the top, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

India’s interest in Kabaddi in the recent years can be reflected in their national teams – both men and women – as they display their dominance in the world by going for gold constantly.

Disqualified at the Rio Paralympics due to a silly miscommunication, Sundar Singh Gurjar is currently ranked the number one in Shotput and Javelin Throw in the Para F46 category. He is joined by Ekta Bhyan at the top in the F51 category.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made headlines last year after he won gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships with a junior world record. The 19-year-old will be participating in the World Championships 2017 in London.

He along with Lakshya Sen have ensured that the future of the future of the country’s sports are in the right hands. At just 15, Lakshya is the number one Badminton player in the junior category. He also finished up as the runner up in the senior men’s national championship.

