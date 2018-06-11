India, Pakistan set to lock horns in six-nation Kabaddi Masters in Dubai

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai which will get underway at the Al Wasl Sports Club here from June 22 to 30.

India are clubbed with Pakistan with new comers Kenya in group A, while group B features Iran, Republic of Korea and Argentina with top two teams making the semifinals.

India will be going up against strong contenders with kabaddi maestros Iran and Republic of Korea successfully proving their prowess in the Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup.

Republic of Korea had beaten India in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup opener, fuelling India’s bid for retribution this time.

“Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will give us the chance to go up against the best teams and will go all out to gun for the trophy,” India coach Srinivas Reddy said.

“A tournament of this stature does well to bring nations together,” Muhammad Sarwar Secretary General Pakistan kabaddi Federation said.

All eyes would be on football nation Argentina who are new to the sport and their president Ricardo Acuna said: “The introduction of kabaddi to Argentina has redefined sports participation. This will surely be a moment of reckoning for Argentina’s kabaddi talent.”

The tournament will surely see the emergence of new talents in the meet organised by the International Kabaddi Federation in partnership with Star India Pvt Ltd who will air the matches live in two prime time slots of 8pm and 9pm IST.

IKF president Janardan Singh Gehlot said they are looking forward to exploring options for a comprehensive international kabaddi calendar that is active annually, successfully pinning kabaddi across the world map.

“Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 is our first step in that direction and will elevate the stature of our sport considerably. We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council as well as Star India for their strong role in making this happen,” Gehlot said in a release.

In line with the growing multi-sports culture, the nine-day meet supported by Dubai Sports Council will give fans the opportunity to watch the best kabaddi action.

This is the very first time an International kabaddi meet of such a huge scale is organised in Dubai.

“It is our endeavor to successfully become a global destination for both indoor and outdoor sporting spectacles, and this tournament reinforces our commitment in that direction,” Dubai Sports Council spokesperson said.

Dubai is home to many a sporting spectacle including Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup, TTD Super Cup, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Rugby 7s, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series and many more, celebrating an immense sporting culture.

“I already see a place for kabaddi in the African Games in the near future,” Laventer Oguta, Kenya Kabaddi Federation president who doubles up as the coach, said.

Speaking on the initiative, a Star India spokesperson said “Kabaddi has always been close to us, given the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. We are excited about the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 and firmly believe it will give greater impetus to the sport in the international arena.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App