India Open: Ageing Sharath Kamal brings out vintage game to stay afloat

Anyone who walked into the Thyagaraj stadium on Friday was in for a strange sight— a choc-a-bloc parking lot. After three days of less than stellar attendance at the India Open, it seemed the Delhi residents had turned a corner. As it turned out, the commotion was for a school’s sports day celebrations, ironically. Logic dictates more people would turn up for the weekend’s matches. Especially now, when they have an incentive to do so.

India’s Sharath Kamal put on a clinic to outclass world No. 24 Yuto Muramatsu 4-1 and enter the quarterfinals of the $150,000 ITTF World Tour event. Abiding by the old adage ‘attack is the best defence’, Sharath cranked up his forehand and caught the defensive Muramatsu off-guard.

While he had seen an 11-year-old Muramatsu play in 2006, 62nd-ranked Sharath had never faced him before. But on the night, Sharath had a plan and he followed it to a T. Knowing he couldn’t engage in long rallies with the renowned chopper, Sharath used his explosive power to overwhelm the 21-year-old. “He couldn’t stop my power,” was Sharath’s assessment. “I was whacking the ball into every corner. My timing today was so good that he had no chance to catch the balls.”

The 34-year-old—who wanted to finish the game too fast because he “couldn’t keep up this power for seven games” —was out for the kill even if it meant an odd forehand going astray. And much like the night before, Sharath ran into some trouble in the fourth game when he wasted three match points. However he recovered quickly to win the next game to wrap up the win. Up next is rival and good friend Paul Drinkhall, the Brit who defeated Sharath at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. But Sharath, who has come out on top the last two times, is confident of a good showing and says, “I should be in the top 50 soon.”

“I got injured and went down (in rankings). But even the other players tell me, ‘Kamal, the way you play, you should be in top 50, even 40.” That shouldn’t be a problem if he keeps up the game.

Sharath remained the silver lining for the Indian challenge, with no other Indian remaining in the fray.