India is achieving greater heights in sports other than cricket, says Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel congratulated the hockey team and K Srikanth on their victory on Sunday. (Source: Express Archive) Vijay Goel congratulated the hockey team and K Srikanth on their victory on Sunday. (Source: Express Archive)

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulated India on Sunday’s victory in hockey and badminton. While India destroyed Pakistan 7-1 in London in the ongoing World Hockey League Semi-Final, Kidambi Srikanth created history by being the only Indian to win Super Series Premier, Super Series and Grand Prix Gold title in badminton.

In a video posted by Goel on his official Twitter account, he said, “By Beating Pakistan 7-1 in Hockey World League Semifinal, we have set a new record,” he said. “For the participation of Indian team in the Hockey World League, preparation camps were held at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Southern Centre, Bengaluru and the entire cost was borne by the Sports Ministry.”

Revealing the financial details of the support the Ministry gave to the hockey team, Goel said, “An amount of Rs.1.1 crore was also approved by the Ministry for the squad consisting of 18 players and 7 support staff members,” he added.

“Our players have done well. The way Kidambi Srikanth won the finals at Indonesia Open Super Series, I not only congratulate him but also the whole nation,” he said.

“Till date approx, Rs.3.20 crores have been spent on foreign exposure of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team during the year 2017-18.”

India, however, lost ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. Goel looked at it as an achievement for other sports. “Our players have done well. So looking at this achievements, I feel not only in cricket in other sports too, India is achieving greater heights,” he said.

“I also congratulate the coaches and Sports Authority of India for their role in the success. We are committed towards the development of every game and our Sports Ministry along with SAI will provide complete support to all players and support staff.”

