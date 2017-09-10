India hold on to fifth spot at Moscow Shotgun World Championship

Angad Bajwa managed only one, missing three targets in the first round to eventually finish 24th at the Moscow region. Angad Bajwa managed only one, missing three targets in the first round to eventually finish 24th at the Moscow region.

India held on to the fifth position on the medal tally at the end of the eighth day of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship Shotgun, which saw the men’s and junior men’s skeet competitions conclude.

At the beginning of the day, Angad Bajwa needed perfect scores of 25 hits, in each of the two remaining rounds of qualifying, to have a shot at a Men’s Skeet World Championship medal, but he managed only one, missing three targets in the first round to eventually finish 24th at the Moscow region’ Fox Lodge Shooting Range.

Angad had three perfect 25s overall at the Championship but his two 22s proved costly in the end.

Reigning Olympic champion Gabriele Rossetti of Italy topped qualifying with 123 among 113 shooters. The next five to qualify for the finals had scores of 122.

Olympian and former World Cup stage silver medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan, had his best day in the competition so far, shooting rounds of 24 and 25 each to finish 42nd with a total of 117.

Sheeraz Sheikh finished a place below Mairaj on an identical score.

In the Junior Men’s Skeet, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was the best placed Indian, scoring 114 to claim 22nd spot.

Hamza Sheikh shot 113 to finish 29th and Arjun Singh Mann ended 38th with 110.

India finished sixth in the Junior Men’s Skeet Team competition overall and 11th in the Men’s Skeet Team. The concluding day of the tournament tomorrow has the Mixed Team Skeet competition scheduled.

