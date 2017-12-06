India has many medal prospects in shooting at 2020 Olympics, says Abhinav Bindra

2020 Olympic Task Force, of which Bindra was a part, has submitted its report to the union sports ministry. (Source: File) 2020 Olympic Task Force, of which Bindra was a part, has submitted its report to the union sports ministry. (Source: File)

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said India has several medal prospects in shooting at the 2020 Olympics.

“India has several medal prospects, but taking anyone’s name is not correct,” Bindra said, when reporters asked him about promising shooters who can win medals at the next Olympics.

The 2020 Olympic Task Force, of which Bindra was a part, has submitted its report to the union sports ministry two months ago, he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated 10 metre, 25 metre and 50 metre shooting ranges at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy here. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present.

The shooting ranges follow international standards. International Shooting Sports Federation has provided equipment to the Academy.

