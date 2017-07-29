India finish sixth in World junior squash

India had ended up in the 8th place in the 2015 edition. (Source: Reuters) India had ended up in the 8th place in the 2015 edition. (Source: Reuters)

India finished sixth overall in the girls team event of the 2017 WSF-World junior squash championship in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Saturday.

In the match for the 5th-6th positions, India went down to USA 1-2, said a SRFI press note here.

Once again it was Sunayna Kuruvilla who rose to the occasion by winning her singles match after Akanksha Salunkhe had lost hers.

In the deciding third match of the tie, Aishwarya Bhattacharya faltered against Elle Ruggerio.

In the 2015 edition held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, India had ended up in the 8th place.

Results: for 5th-6th place: USA bt India 2-1 (Marina Stefanoni bt Akanksha Salunkhe 11-2, 11-9, 11-4; Grace Doyle lost to Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-7, 3-11, 7-11, 7-11; Elle Ruggerio bt Aishwarya Bhyattacharya 11-7, 11-5, 11-8).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App