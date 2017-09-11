India finish fifth in Moscow Shotgun World Championships

Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at Shotgun World Championships. (Source: File) Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at Shotgun World Championships. (Source: File)

India finished fifth in the medals tally with one gold and two silver medals at the Moscow Shotgun World Championship, which ended here today.

On the concluding day, India had two teams in the mixed team skeet event but both returned empty handed.

While the pair of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Maheshwari Chauhan finished 17th in qualification round with a combined score of 92, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Radhmmi Rathore ended 25th out of 41 teams with a score of 90.

USA and Italy won silver and bronze medals respectively as the Russian pair of Nikolay Teplyy and Nadezda Konovalova emerged victorious.

Only 16 of the 76 participating nations got amongst the medals and Italy topped the tally with nine gold medals for a total of 17 medals in all.

Both their Olympic skeet champions Gabrielle Rossetti and Diana Bacosi were also crowned world champions in the process.

USA was the other dominant force with five gold medals for a total of 12, making the two countries account for 29 of the 66 medals on offer.

Hosts Russia were third in the overall tally with two golds for a total of eight.

The ISSF bandwagon now moves for its final stop in New Delhi for the ISSF World Cup finals combined for rifle, pistol and shotgun, scheduled for end of October.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App