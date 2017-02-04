India enter final of Asian junior team squash

Malaysia defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the other semi-final. (Source: file/representational) Malaysia defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the other semi-final. (Source: file/representational)

Top seed India moved into the final in the boys’ section of the Asian Junior team squash championship with a hard-earned 2-0 win over host Hong Kong in the semi-finals in Hong Kong on Saturday.

India will next take on second seed Malaysia in the title clash. Malaysia had earlier defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the other semi-final.

First Ranjit Singh bet Chan Chi Ho 11-4 5-11 11-8 11-6; and then Velavan Senthilkumar prevailed over Lai Cheuk Nam 13-11 11-13 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the second match of the tie.

In the girls section, India went down to Korea fighting in the fifth to ninth classification match.

Results:

Boys semi-final: India bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Ranjit Singh bt Chan Chi Ho 11-4 5-11 11-8 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Lai Cheuk Nam 13-11 11-13 11-5 8-11 11-5)

Girls places 5-9 position: Korea bt India 2-1 (Chae Won Song lost to Sanya Vats 6-11 9-11 4-11; Hyoju Seo bt Aishwarya Bhattacharya 11-9 8-11 11-6 8-11 11-8; Dong Ju Song bt Vedika Arun 11-9 11-8 11-6).