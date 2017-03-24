India ends with 13 medals from Dubai para athletics meet

Sundar Singh Gurjar added a third gold medal in the Shot Put event T 44- 46 category with a throw of 13.36 mt. (Source: Twitter) Sundar Singh Gurjar added a third gold medal in the Shot Put event T 44- 46 category with a throw of 13.36 mt. (Source: Twitter)

Indian para athletes did the country proud by claiming 13 medals in the season opening Fazaa International IPC International Athletics Grand Prix at the Dubai Club Stadium.

The medals include five gold, three of which are won by Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Gurjar added a third gold medal in the Shot Put event T 44- 46 category with a throw of 13.36 mt. Sundar had earlier won gold in the javelin throw and discus throw in his category.

Sundar preparing intensely for World Para Athletic Championship in July in London is presently supported and sponsored by Cairn India.

The women athletes also added to the Indian gold medal tally with a gold-silver finish in the women’s wheelchair Shot Put F-55 category. Karamjyoti claimed the gold with 5.76 mt followed by Shatabdti Awasthi claiming the silver a mere 5 centimeters behind.

High Jumpers Sharad Kumar and Girisha H. Nagarajgowda gave India the silver and bronze in the F13/20/42/44 category with leaps of 1.66m and 1.63 m respectively, wherein golden boy Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati preferred not to compete.

