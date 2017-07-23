India end campaign with five medals in World Para Athletics

Sharad Kumar cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver while Bhati — a Rio Paralympics medallist leapt 1.77m to earn a podium finish. (Source: SAI Twitter) Sharad Kumar cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver while Bhati — a Rio Paralympics medallist leapt 1.77m to earn a podium finish. (Source: SAI Twitter)

India ended their World Para Athletics Championship with a total of five medals that included a gold which they grabbed on Sunday. India clinched a silver and a bronze in the men’s T-42 category high jump event through Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati respectively.

Sharad cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver ahead of Bhati who had the best effort of 1.77m, on Saturday night. The gold medal of the event was taken by Sam Grewe of the United States who cleared a height of 1.08m. During Rio Paralympics in 2016, Bhati had won the bronze medal.

Double delight for India 🇮🇳Sharad Kumar take Silver & Varun Singh Bhati take bronze. Men’s High Jump T42 #ParaAthletics #London2017 pic.twitter.com/hBR0EYbMzD — Paralympic India (@ParalympicIndia) 23 July 2017

Deepa Malik who was a medallist at the Rio Paralympics finished sixth in women’s shot put F-53 category with a best effort of 4.20m. Jayanti Behera on the last day of the championship finished sixth women’s 400m T-47 with a time of 1 minute and 3.49 seconds.

Rhit Kumar didn’t win a medal in men’s discus throw F-46 final and he finished fourth with 46.50m as his best effort. The lone gold medal winner for India was Sundar Gurjar in men’s javelin throw F-46 while Amit Kumar and Karam Jyoti took silver and bronze in men’s club throw F-51 and women’s discus throw F-55 respectively.

