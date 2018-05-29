India draws blank in mixed team event at Munich shooting World Cup

In the mixed pistol events, both Sidhu and Bhaker scored an identical 384 for their respective teams. In the mixed pistol events, both Sidhu and Bhaker scored an identical 384 for their respective teams.

The Indian contingent finished the Munich shooting World Cup without earning a single medal over the 10 events they competed in after the final day. On the last day of the competition, none of the four Indian teams managed to qualify for the finals of the 10 m mixed air pistol and air rifle events – only five pairs make the finals. In the pistol event, veteran Heena Sidhu paired up with Om Prakash Mitharval to score 767 and finish 13th, and 16-year-old Manu Bhakar teamed up with Shahzar Rizvi to finish 34th after a score of 758.

In the mixed air rifle event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar combined to shoot 836.8 for their 11th placed finish, while Mehuli Ghosh and Deepak Kumar finished 20th with a score of 835.0.

India’s two mixed rifle pairs remained unchanged among the three World Cups this year – Guadalajara, Changwon and now in Munich. While their total scores remained consistent over the three major events, the cutoff scores, or the total score of the fifth placed team, has gradually improved since the Mexico World Cup in March. On Monday, an Indian rifle team failed to qualify for the final for the first time.

In the mixed pistol events, both Sidhu and Bhaker scored an identical 384 for their respective teams. Their partners, however, under-performed and forced a drop in the total score. Sidhu’s partner Mitharval managed 383 while Rizvi shot a low 374. Both men have competed in all three World Cups this year, and for both, their scores in Munich was their lowest scoring effort. Meanwhile, in comparison, seven men in the top 10 ended with a score above 388.

The pairings in the pistol event have also changed over the last few World Cups. This was the first time the four Indians competing had paired up with their respective partners. For the World Cups in Guadalajara and Changwon, however, Bhaker had teamed with Mitharval and had even set a qualifying record in Korea, 778, which was equalled by the Ukrainain pair in Munich.

Sidhu had paired up with Jitu Rai at the mixed pistol test event at the New Delhi World Cup finals last October, winning gold. Korea, however, had not participated at that event. In Munich, both Korean teams scored 773 to qualify for the final.

Along with the South Korea, Serbia, Russia and China proved to be strong teams, with both their teams finishing in the top 12 in the mixed pistol event. The mixed event, however, does not feature in the upcoming Asian Games, where superpowers China and Korea would have had strong chances of podium finishes.

Russia won gold in the Munich mixed pistol event, with China taking both silver and bronze. In the mixed rifle event, Korean shooter Eunhea Jung has been a strong competitor. She topped the qualifying in both the individual and mixed events, although she finished seventh and fifth respectively. Jung shot a strong 421 which was only bettered by Russia’s Vladimir Maslennikov (421.6), who eventually finished eight with his teammate Daria Vdovina. Interestingly enough, at the Changwon World Cup, Jung, a southpaw, shot a 422 in the mixed event, only for her team to be disqualified after her partner Hyeonjun Kim failed an equipment check with the complaint: “trousers too stiff.”

