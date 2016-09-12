Deepa Malik wins silver in Paralympic Games: Who said what on Twitter

Deepa Malik is participating in her second Olympic, after she participates in London 2012 Games. (Source: File) Deepa Malik is participating in her second Olympic, after she participates in London 2012 Games. (Source: File)

Deepa Malik scripts history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal on Monday. Arjuna awardee bagged a silver medal in the shotput F-53 event. With the win, she confirmed India’s third medal from the Rio Paralympics, with Mariyappan Thangavelu winning the gold in the men’s high jump T-42 event while Varun Bhati bagged bronze in the same .

Deepa threw her personal best 4.61m in her sixth and final attempt , as she finished second behind Bahrain’s Fatema Nedham, who registered 4.76m mark to win gold. Dimitra Korokida of Greece took bronze with a throw of 4.28m.

She will receive a cash award of Rs 4 crore under Haryana Sports Scheme for winning the silver medal.

Under cash award scheme of Sports Ministry, Deepa Malik will get 50 lakh rupees. Congratulations. — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) 12 September 2016

Another silver medal for India…. Deepa Malik. Its strange we had Sakshi Malik and Deepa karmakar, now v have a new champ, Deepa Malik! — Heena sidhu (@HeenaSidhu10) 12 September 2016

Congratulations Deepa Malik on Winning the Silver Medal at the Paralympic Games. You have Made the Entire Nation Proud. — Dr. Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) 12 September 2016

A #gold #bronze and now a #silver for team #ind. congrats @DeepaAthlete for making India proud. Posted by team Amit — Amit Saroha (@AmitParalympian) 12 September 2016

Feeling on top of World.Can’t be bigger honour, my daughter became 1st Indian woman to bag silver at #RioParalympics– Deepa Malik’s father — ANI (@ANI_news) 12 September 2016

Many many congratulations @DeepaAthlete You are an inspiration to india ! Congrats also to @GoSportsVoices — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) 12 September 2016

