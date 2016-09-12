Latest News

Deepa Malik wins silver in Paralympic Games: Who said what on Twitter

Deepa Malik bagged a silver medal in the Women's Shot Put - F53 event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games.

Deepa Malik is participating in her second Olympic, after she participates in London 2012 Games.
Deepa Malik scripts history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal on Monday. Arjuna awardee bagged a silver medal in the shotput F-53 event. With the win, she confirmed India’s third medal from the Rio Paralympics, with Mariyappan Thangavelu winning the gold in the men’s high jump T-42 event while Varun Bhati bagged bronze in the same .

Deepa threw her personal best 4.61m in her sixth and final attempt , as she finished second behind Bahrain’s Fatema Nedham, who registered 4.76m mark to win gold. Dimitra Korokida of Greece took bronze with a throw of 4.28m.

She will receive a cash award of Rs 4 crore under Haryana Sports Scheme for winning the silver medal.

