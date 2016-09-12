Deepa Malik wins silver in Paralympic Games: Who said what on Twitter

Deepa Malik scripts history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal on Monday. Arjuna awardee bagged a silver medal in the shotput F-53 event. With the win, she confirmed India’s third medal from the Rio Paralympics, with Mariyappan Thangavelu winning the gold in the men’s high jump T-42 event while Varun Bhati bagged bronze in the same .
Deepa threw her personal best 4.61m in her sixth and final attempt , as she finished second behind Bahrain’s Fatema Nedham, who registered 4.76m mark to win gold. Dimitra Korokida of Greece took bronze with a throw of 4.28m.
She will receive a cash award of Rs 4 crore under Haryana Sports Scheme for winning the silver medal.
Under cash award scheme of Sports Ministry, Deepa Malik will get 50 lakh rupees. Congratulations.
— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) 12 September 2016
Another silver medal for India…. Deepa Malik. Its strange we had Sakshi Malik and Deepa karmakar, now v have a new champ, Deepa Malik!
— Heena sidhu (@HeenaSidhu10) 12 September 2016
Congratulations Deepa Malik on Winning the Silver Medal at the Paralympic Games. You have Made the Entire Nation Proud.
— Dr. Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) 12 September 2016
Congrats #DeepaMalik for the #Silver 👍😊👏👏🇮🇳 #Paralympics #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/Nfo4UJDXk9
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 12, 2016
A #gold #bronze and now a #silver for team #ind. congrats @DeepaAthlete for making India proud. Posted by team Amit
— Amit Saroha (@AmitParalympian) 12 September 2016
Congratulations #DeepaMalik #silver medal 👍👍 http://t.co/XyGP5XcADM
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 12 September 2016
Many Congratulations @DeepaAthlete for your phenomenal performance at the #paralympics.. Here’s to many more victories!
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 12 September 2016
Feeling on top of World.Can’t be bigger honour, my daughter became 1st Indian woman to bag silver at #RioParalympics– Deepa Malik’s father
— ANI (@ANI_news) 12 September 2016
Many many congratulations @DeepaAthlete You are an inspiration to india ! Congrats also to @GoSportsVoices
— Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) 12 September 2016
