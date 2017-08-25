India continue dismal run at World Wrestling Championships

India remain medal-less at World Championships. India remain medal-less at World Championships.

The story for Indian men’s freestyle wrestlers followed a similar like the women’s wrestlers. They too began on a positive note, winning their initial bouts but then failing to move ahead in the competition at World Championships in London on Friday.

The men’s freestyle competition began in Lutte and four weight categories went on the mat. In the men’s 61kg freestyle, Harphool Gulia had to face Elmedin Sejfulau and he won the bout 8-0.

The day began with Deepak taking on Masao Matsusaka of Japan. After a good start, the Indian was trailing and eventually lost 5-2. In the 125kg, Sumit Malik also had a disappointing start as he lost 4-0 to Anzor Ruslanovitch Khizriev of Russia. Both did not get pulled back in repechage as their opponents failed to reach the final.

Gulia, meanwhile, faced European bronze medallist Cengizhan Erdogan of Turkey in the next round and he was no match to his opponent. He lost to superior technicality of Erdogan. Gulia was also no pulled back into repechage as the Turk lost to Gadzhimurad Rashidov of Russia in semi-finals.

The last wrestler on the mat for India was Rio Olympian Sandeep Tomar who wrestled in the 57kg. He wrestled Zavur Uguev of Russia. Uguev, national champion at 57kg and European bronze medallist, was taken out 8-2. Tomar countered the overhooks of Rashidov with his own, one of his favourite moves.

But, the second bout against Asia Champion Yuki Takahashi of Japan turned out be a nightmare for Tomar. He led 3-2 at the end of first period but the Japanese came out all guns blazing in the second period.

Takahashi got Tomar’s legs and turned for six times to win 14-3 and end India’s hopes of winning any medal apart from bronze. The Japanese, though, went on to win his semi-final and make the final against Thomas Gillman of the USA.

This pulled Tomar back in repechage where he teched Aso Palani of Canada to set up a bout against World bronze medallist Bekhbayar Erdenebat of Mongolia.

The Mongolia dashed all hopes of India winning its first medal at the Worlds as he won by 10-0 in just 1 minute and 44 seconds. Tomar will finish the World Championships at the seventh place.

Four more Indians — Bajrang Punia, Amit Dhankar, Praveen Rana and Satyawart Kadian — will wrestle on Saturday, the last day of the World Championships.

Punia is a world bronze medallist from 2013 and is the reigning Asia champion at 65kg. Rana and Kadian are Junior World Championships bronze medallist in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

India are yet to win a medal in Paris as the Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle wrestles failed to advance to any of the medal bouts on the previous four days of the tournament.

