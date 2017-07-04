India can make a mark in athletics, says IAAF President

Sebastian Coe, President of International Athletics Federation (IAAF) has stated that India can do well in track and field events. Sebastian Coe, President of International Athletics Federation (IAAF) has stated that India can do well in track and field events.

Sebastian Coe, President of International Athletics Federation (IAAF) has stated that India can do well in track and field events as it has a lot of potential. Speaking to the media Coe said even the officials should strive to generate revenues and encourage the sport.

“With its love for sport, its population, the great interest in broadcasting and commercial opportunities, India can make a mark. That is important for us,” Coe said and added “Asia has the potential with about 60 per cent of the world’s young. It understands sport and we need to make sure that the young understand our sport better. China and Japan have shown the way.”

“I spent some time there and interacted with some athletes. I can tell you they are pleased with the arrangements there,” he said and added, “A sport has to innovate and stay relevant.”

“Our sport is a lot cleaner now with good technology and processes in place,” Coe said, in response to a question on the doping menace in athletics. More important, the will among most federations and coaches to make our sport free, fair and open is strong,” Coe also said athletics was the toughest sport on the planet.

“At World Championships, if you look up the roof of the stadium, you will find the flags of 200 nations. It’s tougher to win in our sport which demands a long apprenticeship period,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App