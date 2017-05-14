India bag two medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

India claimed one gold and one bronze medal respectively at the China World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Beijing. India claimed one gold and one bronze medal respectively at the China World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Beijing.

India claimed one gold and one bronze medal respectively at the China World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Beijing. Ramudri Someshwara Rao won a gold medal in the 200m race and Hokato Sema bagged a bronze in shot put.

Both have qualified to represent the country in the IPC Para Athletics World Championships in London later this year. Someswara Rao had become the fastest Indian blade runner in the recently-concluded 17th National Para Athletics Championships at Jaipur. Sema had also won a gold in his event.

