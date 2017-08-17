One finalist, a disqualification, many also rans

Javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang Javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang

Historic final

Davinder Singh Kang (Javelin)

At London: 84.22 m (Qualification)

80.02 (Final — 12th place)

Season Best: 84.57

Personal Best: 84.57

Though he could not repeat the range he produced in qualifying, only being able to register a best throw of 80.02 metres in the final, Kang made history by becoming the first Indian male to reach the final of the javelin throw at the World Championships.

Languishing At The Bottom

Swapna Burman (Heptathlon)

At London: 5431 points (26th)

Season Best: 5942

Personal Best: 5942

The 20-year-old is one of the athletes who didn’t meet qualifying standards but was selected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after she won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships. Swapna, however, finished second last at the London Championships. The AFI justified Swapna’s selection by saying: ‘good performance at (sic) difficult conditions at a young age’.

Middling Performance

Thonakal Gopi (Marathon)

At London: 2 hrs 17:13

Season Best: 2:15:37

Personal Best: 2:15:25

Finished 28th in a field of 71 athletes who completed the 42.195 kilometre event but couldn’t improve on his season best.

Class Difference

Anu Rani (Javelin)

At London: 59.93m (did not reach final; 19th overall in qualifying)

Season Best: 61.86

Personal Best: 61.86

The 24-year-old failed to make the final and was 10th in her group. At the Federation Cup in Patiala in June, Anu registered her personal best, a sign that she has not stagnated. But on the big stage she came a cropper, symptomatic of Indian athletes who peak during the qualification period.

Need For Speed

Dutee Chand (100m)

At London: 12.07 seconds

(32nd in the heats)

Season Best: 11.30

Personal Best: 11.24

Chand’s 12.07 was below par even while accounting for the distraction of the reopening of the hyperandrogenism case and her relatively late invitation from the IAAF for filling up vacant slots after the Indian team was announced.

Star Eclipsed

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

At London: 82.26m (15th overall in qualifying)

Season Best: 85.63

Personal Best: 86.48

Since winning gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, India’s brightest athletics star’s form has been on the wane. Both the AFI and the Sports Authority of India failed to ensure Chopra had a coach who could guide him after Garry Calvert – who trained the athlete when he won the World Junior gold – left for China earlier this year.

Running Out Of Steam

Monica Athare (Marathon)

At London: 2 hrs 49:54

Season Best: 2:39:08

Personal Best: 2:39:08

She was 10 minutes slower than her personal/season best which she set in in February. Came in at 64th in a field of 78.

A Hurdle Too High

Siddhanth Thingalaya (110m Hurdles)

At London: 13.64 sec (did not advance from the heats)

Season Best: 13.48

Personal Best: 13.48

Another example of an Indian athlete whose best performance came during the qualifying period but tapered off when it mattered most. He was seventh in his heat at 13.64. In all, 30 athletes were faster than him in qualifying.

One lap, A Huge Gap

Muhammed Anas (400m)

At London: 45.98 sec

(overall 30th in heats)

Season Best: 45.32

Personal Best: 45.32

Though he finished fourth in his heat, Anas didn’t advance as he wasn’t in the first three (automatic qualifying) in his race or the next six fastest across the first round of qualification.

