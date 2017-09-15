India assured of nine medals at Ahmet Comert Boxing Tourney

In the 48kg category, Soniya defeated Ukraine’s Olga Shalimova, while Jyoti Gulia (51kg) got the better of Mlisa Polat in a unanimous verdict. (Source: File) In the 48kg category, Soniya defeated Ukraine’s Olga Shalimova, while Jyoti Gulia (51kg) got the better of Mlisa Polat in a unanimous verdict. (Source: File)

India have been assured of at least nine medals at the Ahmet Comert youth boxing tournament for women in Istanbul, Turkey after a fine performance in the quarterfinals.

Nine boxers advanced to the semifinals with contrasting victories to make the medal rounds.

Lalita (64kg) defeated local favourite Candu Cakir in a split verdict, while Ankushita Boro scored a commanding victory over Aleyna Turk in the same weight category.

Shashi Chopra (57kg) edged past Turkey’s Havanur En. Manisha (69kg) got the better of Thailand’s Thanchanok Saksri — also in a 3-2 decision.

Tilotama Kshetrimayum Chanu (60kg) defeated Russia’s Anna Kzasnoperova. Parveen, on the other hand, beat Ayten Cumentorof Turkey.

In the 48kg category, Soniya defeated Ukraine’s Olga Shalimova, while Jyoti Gulia (51kg) got the better of Mlisa Polat in a unanimous verdict.

