India A in final of Asian Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat steered India A into the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship here today. In the quarterfinals, India A accounted for Iran A 3-1 in the best-of-five encounter to set up a semifinal tie against Thailand.

Advani and Rawat then blanked the Thai team 3-0, not allowing their opponents to score more than a total of 30 points across all three winning frames.

India A awaits their Pakistani opponent as the latter’s A and B teams battle out the other semifinal. Ecstatic with the performance thus far, Advani said, “We are pleased with our form leading up to the final. It has been a clinical display of snooker by us and we’re looking forward to a mouth-watering contest in the final.”

Results:

Quarterfinal – India A defeated Iran A 3-1: Advani beat Zarehdoost 66-42, Rawat lost to Sarkhosh 18-98(97), Advani/Rawat beat Zarehdoost/Sarkhosh 64-37, Advani beat Sarkhosh 76-6;

Semifinal – India A defeated Thailand 3-0: Advani beat Phonbun 92(50)-0, Rawat beat Kachaiwong 70(69)-8, Advani/Rawat beat Phonbun/Kachaiwong 62-22.

