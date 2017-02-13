Inderjeet Singh’s dope case in NADA Disciplinary Panel’s court now

Inderjeet Singh’s fate will be decided by NADA’s Disciplinary Panel after he was suspended for dope rule violation. FILE Inderjeet Singh’s fate will be decided by NADA’s Disciplinary Panel after he was suspended for dope rule violation. FILE

The National Anti-Doping Agency said that shot putter Inderjeet Singh’s fate will be decided by its Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel after he was provisionally suspended for dope rule violation last July.

Inderjeet was barred from taking part in Rio Olympics after his urine sample taken on June 22 had returned positive but he had alleged that his dope samples might have been tampered with.

The 2015 Asian champion had asked NADA to test his B sample at another laboratory outside India as he does not have faith in the government aided laboratory.

His request was turned down but apparently to ensure fair play, his B sample was recently tested under an independent observer and according to sources this also returned positive.

NADA said in its monthly newsletter that Inderjeet “stands provisionally suspended and (his) dope rule violation stands referred to the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel during the month of January 2017”.

“Athletes found guilty of violating Anti Doping Rules of NADA were given opportunity to present themselves before the anti-doping disciplinary panel and explain their cases to the hearing panel on the date and time fixed by the Panel,” the NADA said.

The NADA said three other sportspersons — Mangesh Bhagat (Kabaddi), Bharat Bhushan (Powerlifting) and Mahesh Kale (Athletics) — were also provisionally suspended for dope rule violations and their cases have also been referred to the anti-doping disciplinary panel.

It also said that four sportspersons — Gaurav Yadav (Athletics), Jagseer Singh (Para Long Jump), Tejvir Singh (Handball) and Subrata Nandi (Swimming) — were handed four-year bans by the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel after hearings.

With the increase in need for awareness amongst youth and budding athletes, NADA said it has started conducting anti-doping workshops, educational and awareness programmes about the prohibited drugs/substances and methods in sports across the country for sportspersons, young athletes, coaches and support staff.

Last month, five such awareness-cum-education workshop on anti-doping conducted by NADA in New Delhi and Bangalore.

The NADA also participated in the 104th Indian Science Congress held at SV University in Tirupati.

“As approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a plenary session on ‘Sports Science and Sports Medicine’ was jointly organized by NADA and SAI during 104th Indian Sciences Congress held in SV University, Tirupati on 06.01.2017. This was the first time ever that such Plenary Session on Sports Science and Sports Medicine was organized during this prestigious forum being attended by top scientists.

“DG, NADA acted as Coordinator for this successful program and also delivered a lecture on Status of Anti Doping Sciences and NADA,” it said.