Independence Day 2017: Sportspersons express joy of representing tricolour on 71st Independence Day

India celebrated its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. India celebrated its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Representing your country, your nation is a matter of pride and something all athletes look forward to and cherish. There are many sports stars who have donned the India colours and expressed sheer joy in wins and defeats, let loose with their sorrow and jubilation all to bring laurels for themselves and in turns to the country. And on the day that India turns 70 and enter their 71st year of independence, sports persons wished their fellow countrymen on this joyous occasion.

In his fourth Independence Day address to the nation from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision of ‘New India’ which would be rid of ‘poison of communalism, casteism, corruption and terrorism’ while also emphasising that the people have to be the change. “We have to leave this ‘chalta hai” attitude. We have to think of ‘badal sakta hai’ — this attitude will help us as a nation,” PM Modi said.

He also touched base on finding the solution for Kashmir, addressed the triple talaq issue and criticised casteism and communalism. “India is about peace, unity and goodwill. Casteism and communalism will not help us,” he said.

Happy Independence day 😇 pic.twitter.com/kNEVfEWEmQ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 15 August 2017

#happyindependenceday India!

Let’s work together to make our country better! pic.twitter.com/Xpuz4pR3GI — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) 15 August 2017

Happy Independence Day. Let there be Peace, Unity, Equality and Prosperity #JaiHind #happyindependencedayindia pic.twitter.com/zMqEmC9AgG — Mary Kom (@MangteC) 15 August 2017

Independence Day celebrations & Wishes from Kandy! Never forget the sacrifices of thousands who laid down their lives for this day!

🎉💐🎊 pic.twitter.com/MtUh5Un1ay — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) 15 August 2017

Happy independece day .🙌 pic.twitter.com/UnSzQMMLyp — Poonam Rani Malik 15 (@PoonamHockey) 15 August 2017

Its my wish dat we emerge as a formiddable Sports Nation by 2022. Dat v luk back at Tokya wid pride n ahead at 2024 wid resolve #Indiaat75 — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) 15 August 2017

Happy Independence Day …. Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible..#JaiHind #70 pic.twitter.com/3cYmLOpjdh — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 15 August 2017

A special day for every Indian..may we always stand united for our country. #HappyIndependenceDay — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 15 August 2017

Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/4NbqgwVfbO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 15 August 2017

Happy Independence Day to each and everyone! #70YearsOfIndependence 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/44VczL6ei9 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) 15 August 2017

May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day🇮🇳 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 15 August 2017

Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country! Happy Independence Day! #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/22ms3wWGDc — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 15 August 2017

Wishing all a very Happy Independence Day. A proud Indian to be a part of #India@70. So much more to come from our young nation. Jai Hind! — Narain Karthikeyan (@narainracing) 15 August 2017

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia .To stronger, better, happier years ahead.United we stand ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GBG2UjNdtV — Leander Paes (@Leander) 15 August 2017

In multiple tweets, Heena Sidhu shared her vision of the future while highlighting Indians’ resolve over the years to get where people are today. “Heres to our 70th Independence Day. I have seen r [our] country grow 4 [for] almost 3 decades now. Every year being better than d [the] last. We have grown on every front and I have high hopes and expectations from all of us. Because we know how to how to work hard. Its my wish dat [that] we emerge as a formiddable [formidable] Sports Nation by 2022. Dat [that] v [we] luk [look] back at Tokya [Tokyo] wid [with] pride n [and] ahead at 2024 wid [with] resolve,” she said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd