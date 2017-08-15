Independence Day 2017: Sportspersons express joy of representing tricolour on 71st Independence Day

India @ 70
As India turns 70, sportspersons across the board express their joys of representing the country and wishes to fellow countrymen and women.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 15, 2017 10:48 am
independence day, independence day wishes, independence day sports, india sports flag, independence day twitter, sports news, indian express India celebrated its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
Representing your country, your nation is a matter of pride and something all athletes look forward to and cherish. There are many sports stars who have donned the India colours and expressed sheer joy in wins and defeats, let loose with their sorrow and jubilation all to bring laurels for themselves and in turns to the country. And on the day that India turns 70 and enter their 71st year of independence, sports persons wished their fellow countrymen on this joyous occasion.

In his fourth Independence Day address to the nation from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision of ‘New India’ which would be rid of ‘poison of communalism, casteism, corruption and terrorism’ while also emphasising that the people have to be the change. “We have to leave this ‘chalta hai” attitude. We have to think of ‘badal sakta hai’ — this attitude will help us as a nation,” PM Modi said.

He also touched base on finding the solution for Kashmir, addressed the triple talaq issue and criticised casteism and communalism. “India is about peace, unity and goodwill. Casteism and communalism will not help us,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In multiple tweets, Heena Sidhu shared her vision of the future while highlighting Indians’ resolve over the years to get where people are today. “Heres to our 70th Independence Day. I have seen r [our] country grow 4 [for] almost 3 decades now. Every year being better than d [the] last. We have grown on every front and I have high hopes and expectations from all of us. Because we know how to how to work hard. Its my wish dat [that] we emerge as a formiddable [formidable] Sports Nation by 2022. Dat [that] v [we] luk [look] back at Tokya [Tokyo] wid [with] pride n [and] ahead at 2024 wid [with] resolve,” she said.

