In its third edition, Pro Wrestling League yet to take off

Veer Maratha players with The Great Khali at a promotional event. (PTI Photo) Veer Maratha players with The Great Khali at a promotional event. (PTI Photo)

Pro Wrestling League has got what it wanted. Sushil Kumar will be making his debut in the league on Tuesday when the league gets underway in New Delhi. India’s star wrestler was bought by Delhi for a record amount of Rs 55 lakh in the auction, making his the costliest buy in the history of the league. But even with his participation, the league has struggled to achieve the desired popularity.

This is the third season of the league but once again, there is a new team in the competition. Last year, there was Jaipur Ninjas which is missing and now Veer Marathas are the new team in the league. For a sport that has keen following in rural India, it is surprising that teams have failed to continue for more than one year. The exciting match-ups this year can be a treat for the crowd and the organisers would hope it finally takes off.

This year the weight categories in the league will be 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 92kg and 125kg. Sushil is likely to face 2017 World Championships silver medallist Russia’s Khetig Tsabolov, also the world champion at 70kg in 2014. Returning to competitive wrestling after a gap of three year, Sushil won gold in Senior Nationals in November and later won the Commonwealth Championships gold earlier this month. But this is the first time he will be tested on the mat.

He will also face 2014 Asian Games champion at 70kg Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, also an Asian Champion this year. Indian wrestlers like Parveen Rana will also give a tough challenge to him since he had a narrow 5-4 win over Rana at the Commonwealth Championships.

Similarly, Bajrang Punia, India’s star in 65kg, will have a tough competition. He has 2016 Olympic champion Soslan Ramonov, Russia and European champion Ilyas Bekbultov and three-time 61kg world champion Haji Aliev in his category.

In women’s category, Vinesh Phogat can have a rematch of her Rio Olympic quarter-finals bout against Sun Yanan of China. This was the same bout in which the Indian injured her leg and failed to compete ahead. Rio bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik can be up against national champion and Dangal fame wrestler Geeta Phogat in a 62kg bout.

In the domestic contests, the 57kg category is the most exciting where former national champion Sandeep Tomar, current national champion Utkarsh Kale, Junior Asian champion Sharvan Tomar and National champion in 61kg Rahul Aware are present. Sharvan was the costliest buy among his senior at Rs 22 lakh. They will also get a chance to wrestle former world champion and Olympic medallist Vladimir Khinchegashvili of Georgia.

International bouts: In 65kg

Soslan Ramonov (Mumbai) vs Haji Aliev (Delhi)

Haji Aliev (Delhi) vs Ilyas Bekabultov (Punjab)

Ilyas Bekabultov (Punjab) vs Soslan Ramonov (Mumbai)

125 kg

Geno Petriashvili (Punjab Royals) vs Levan Berianidze (Veer Maratha)

Women: In 48kg

Sun Yanan (Haryana) vs Vinesh Phogat (UP)

Vinesh Phogat (UP) vs Ritu Phogat (Veer Maratha)

57kg

Helen Maroulis (Haryana) vs Marwa Amri (Veer Maratha)

Marwa Amri vs Odunayo (Mumbai)

62kg

Koumba Larrouqe (Punjab) vs Vasilisa Marzaliuk (Veer Maratha)

