In-form Harinder Pal Sandhu out of World Doubles Squash Championship with swollen tooth

The man in form after his recent double titles on the PSA circuit, Harinder Pal Sandhu was looking forward to the event. (Source: File) The man in form after his recent double titles on the PSA circuit, Harinder Pal Sandhu was looking forward to the event. (Source: File)

Harinder Pal Sandhu’s last minute health issue has forced him out of the Indian team for the WSF World doubles squash championship scheduled in Manchester from August 1 to 5.

The man in form after his recent double titles on the PSA circuit, Sandhu was looking forward to the event. But a

painful inner tooth problem required emergency medical attention, ruling him out of the tournament.

“We waited till the last minute before deciding to keep him out,” said national Coach Cyrus Poncha, who will be

travelling with the side.

The camp will have its final session tomorrow before the team embarks for England on Saturday morning. The other members of the team — Saurav Ghosal, Vikram Malhotra, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal — have been going through intense practice sessions.

India will field two pairs for the mixed doubles, Saurav–Dipika and Vikram-Joshna. The other combinations are

Mahesh and Vikram (men’s event), Joshna-Dipika (women’s).

Sandhu was originally to pair with Mahesh in the men’s doubles.

