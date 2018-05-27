In a high-scoring event, Ravi Kumar misses final

This was Ravi’s second successive World Cup final of the year, having finished eighth in the first ISSF World Cup stage in New Delhi. (Source: ISSF) This was Ravi’s second successive World Cup final of the year, having finished eighth in the first ISSF World Cup stage in New Delhi. (Source: ISSF)

Ravi Kumar’s final shot of the 10m air rifle qualifying was a 10.8, just 0.1 short of the perfect score. It took his tally in the final series to 106, his best score in a round at a World Cup, while his overall score stood at 628.6. But in a high-scoring qualifying round at the Munich World Cup, Kumar fell short of making the cut for the final by 0.6 points and settled for the 13th place.

Kumar was one of the 10 shooters in a field of 123 who shot a score of 106 or above in a series (an accumulation of 10 shots). But such was the level that the cut off for the final, 629.2, was the highest in an international tournament since the Rio Olympics. At the Games, Abhinav Bindra had qualified for the final with a score of 625.7 with eventual gold medallist Italian Niccolo Campriani and bronze medallist Vladimir Masslennikov being the only two who managed scores of 629 or more in qualification.

Kumar’s score of 628.6 on Saturday was his third highest in World Cups in the last two years. At the Changwon edition last month, he totalled 629.2 before finishing fourth in the final while last year in Munich, he shot 629.1.

He began well and looked on course for a second successive appearance in the final after managing a tally of 105.9 in the second series. However, he failed to capitalise on the good start, shooting below-average in the following three series. He slipped so far behind that even a 106.0 in the final series could not seal a spot in the final for him.

None of the top 15 shooters in the qualification, including eventual gold medallist Illia Charheika of Belarus and silver medallist Maslennikov shot a better sixth series score than Kumar, who shot 22 shots of 10.7 or more including 12 shots of 10.8 and three shots of 10.9 during his 60 shots. However, it did not prove enough. Youngster Arjun Babuta finished at the 20th spot with a score of 627.7 while Deepak Kumar finished at 25th spot with 627.4.

Anjum shoots record score

Prior to Munich world Cup, Anjum Moudgil had shot scores of 1156 and 1170 in 50m Rifle 3-position event in the two World Cups in the new format. On Saturday, the Chandigarh shooter equalled the qualification world record of 1180 with China’s Binbin Zhang also shooting the same score in the first elimination relay. Moudgil had a perfect score of 100 in three series. A total of 119 shooters took part in the two qualification relays. On Sunday, Moudgill will aim to continue the same form to qualify for the final.

Bhanwala fails in stage 1

Competing in his third World Cup, 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala’s charge in the stage 1 of the 25m rapid fire pistol event was hampered by a poor second series score of 91, which saw him recording a score of 6 on the fifth shot after a first series score of 97. Though Bhanwala shot five scores of 10s in the last series, a shot of 8 meant he finished the round with a score of 95.

He is placed 37th with a total of 284. with 11 shooters already having scores of more than 290, with France’s Clement Bessaguet leading with 294, Bhanwala faces an uphill task in second stage.

