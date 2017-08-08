I’m always excited to run relays, says Usain Bolt ahead of his final 4×100 metres

Usain Bolt said that he is excited to participate in the final relay. (Source: Reuters) Usain Bolt said that he is excited to participate in the final relay. (Source: Reuters)

Despite ending his last 100m race with a bronze, Usain Bolt is taking it easy as he prepares to run his career’s final 4×100 metres relay heats on Saturday for his country Jamaica.

The 30-year old great said in an interview to Reuters, “We haven’t done any baton changes as yet with the guys, but I feel we are ready. I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven’t really talked to the youngsters so we’ll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I’m always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do.”

The 11-time World Championships gold medallist said, “Physically I am alright, there is a little bit of pain, but nothing a massage can’t cure, I’m taking it easy.”

On losing the 100m final to tainted Justin Gatlin, Bolt said, “A little bit disappointed but such is life,” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist added of his bronze medal. I’ve done my best as always; went out there and gave my all and I’m just happy to be here and looking forward to the 4×100.”

Gatlin has served two suspensions for doping offences but his suspension got over in 2011. “We’ve been battling for years and he finally got one (gold); yes it’s at the end of my career but I have to show respect and where respect is due,” added the Jamaican.

Bolt insisted that he has already proven that he is one of the greatest athletes.

