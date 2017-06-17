State Olympic Torch Run ignites dreams, becomes a beacon of hope, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said the state Olympic, a first of its kind event, will witness 11 games. Anurag Thakur said the state Olympic, a first of its kind event, will witness 11 games.

More than 2,000 students and youths today converged at historic Ridge to join Olympians and Arjuna awardees including Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar, Sumit Sangwan and Dharmendra Singh Yadav for launch of State Olympic Torch Run ahead of four-day long state Olympics beginning on June 22 at Hamirpur.

Led by three-time MP and Himachal Pradesh Olympics Association (HPOA) president Anurag Thakur the students, the torch run is expected to attract the participation of 50,000 students and youths during next one week.

The Governor Acharya Devvrat handed over the torch to the Olympians which later was also received by BJP party in charge Mangal Pandey at Kandaghat in Solan district.The torch will cover Solan, Ponta Sahib, Una, Nurpur, Kangra, Joginder Nagar, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and conclude in Hamirpur, the venue for the state Olympics scheduled.

Anurag Thakur said the state Olympic, a first of its kind event, will witness 11 games including Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, Weight Lifting and Shooting will be held at Hamirpur.

“Today we begin a new journey towards igniting the flame for India’s next Olympians! My state Himachal is small, but today we have taken a giant leap towards India’s Olympic dreams. This state is known as Veer Bhoomi and with the HP Olympic Games it will cement its mark as ‘Khel Bhoomi’. Himachal’s youth are unstoppable, from the border to the pitch (border se khel ke maidan tak, koi nahi rok sakta Himachal ke Yuva ko).” said Anurag.

