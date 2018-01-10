Top News

Ice Hockey chief Harjinder Singh appointed Chef de Mission for Winter Olympics

Harjinder Singh currently holds the post of General Secretary in the Ice Hockey Association of India.

January 10, 2018
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today appointed Harjinder Singh as the Chef De Mission for the 23rd Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang next month.

“On behalf of the IOA I am pleased to inform that Harjinder Singh has been appointed as a Chef de Mission of Indian Contingent participating in the Winter Olympics,” IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said in a release.

