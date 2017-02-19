I won’t ever be called retired: Boxer Akhil Kumar

Akhil Kumar will be competing in a super lightweight four-round contest on April 1. Akhil Kumar will be competing in a super lightweight four-round contest on April 1.

The very thought of retirement in sports is befuddling for seasoned boxer Akhil Kumar, who says he won’t ever utter the ‘R’ word for himself.

The former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist and two-time Asian Championships medallist boxer has turned professional after a lengthy amateur innings and will be making his pro debut at the age of 35 come April 1.

The feisty Haryana-based pugilist, who would be seen in six professional bouts this year, cannot understand the fuss around his decision to take the plunge so late in his career.

“I will compete till my body allows, till I feel like but even when I am not competing, I don’t think it amounts to quitting the boxing. Can you actually give up something you live and breathe?” Akhil told PTI in an interview.

“I don’t even understand retirement in sports. Those who say they have retired, are they saying that they have given up on something that is practically a part of them? I don’t know about others but you will never hear ‘Akhil Kumar retires’. Till I am alive, I won’t ever be called retired,” Akhil told PTI.

The boxer, who enjoyed a rockstar image in his amateur days thanks largely to a perilously low guard and rhythmic ring craft, promised not to let go any of that showmanship when he competes in the professional arena.

“Over all these years, I have understood the difference between hard work and smart work. But be assured, I am not going to give up any of my original style. My low guard won’t change but that doesn’t mean that I would have a weak defence,” Akhil explained.

“In the end, it’s about that one punch, which makes or breaks a boxer. Rest all is talk,” he added in his inimitable style.

The outspoken former Commonwealth champion was last seen in competitive action at the 2013 World Championships before injuries and niggles hampered him.

Mindful of the perils that await him on return to the ring, Akhil said he has been working extra hard on his fitness.

To help him and his protege Jitender Kumar be in perfect shape for the April 1 debut against yet-to-be-named opponents in Mumbai, the duo’s promoters, IOS Boxing Promotions, will be flying in a trainer from Manchester.

“Fitness is the focus for me. I have to ensure that my punches have power because the size of the gloves is smaller in professional boxing. I am working on my stamina as well to be able to last the increased number of rounds,” he said.

Akhil will be competing in a super lightweight four-round contest on April 1.

Away from boxing, spiritualism has caught Akhil’s fancy and he has been busy reading up on mythology.

“It gives you a sense of calm. It’s not that I am a vociferous reader, I read at my own slow and sweet pace but it is something that I enjoy. And I am fascinated by mythology, I want to know more,” he said.

“Plus, I have also been brushing up my Hindi. I am most comfortable conversing in Hindi and I want to master the language. I really like the Hindi oratory skills of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana,” he signed off with a trademark ‘Dhanyawaad’ (Thank you).