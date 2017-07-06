I wish to run the way I was born, responds Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand is facing another challenge from IAAF. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Dutee Chand is facing another challenge from IAAF. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Sprinter Dutee Chand, who is facing another challenge by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), replied back through her legal team that she wished to run the way she was born.

In a report by Times of India on Thursday, her legal team stated that the 21-year-old sprinter does not believe that the research paper by IAAF is of any value or standards that the Court of Arbitration for Sport requires.

The new research submitted by IAAF claims that females with hyperandrogenism or higher testosterone levels have a competitive advantage of between 1.8-4.5% over female athletes with lower testosterone levels.

Her legal team said that the ‘regulation is unnecessary and not justifiable.’ “Dutee also does not believe that this (research) paper satisfies the high bar that was set for the IAAF by CAS,” her legal team, led by James Bunting, said.

“She simply wishes to run just as she was born.”

Dutee has previously been banned under IAAF’S hyperandrogenism guidelines but two years ago, she successfully challenged it, winning a landmark judgement. She later put Orissa on the world athletics map by winning international medals.

The IAAF had been then asked to get back to CAS with scientific evidence, justifying the ban on those with hyperandrogenism, like Dutee.

