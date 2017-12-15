I will smash Vijender Singh to the body and knock him out, says Ernest Amuzu

One thing Vijender should be worried about is the African’s impressive record of 23 wins in 25 fights. (Source: File) One thing Vijender should be worried about is the African’s impressive record of 23 wins in 25 fights. (Source: File)

Ahead of his fight with Vijender Singh in Jaipur on December 23, African champion Ernest Amuzu has issued a war cry and said that he will leave Vijender Singh battered and bruised after their fight in Jaipur. While Amuzu’s comments should not deter the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight champion, one thing Vijender should be worried about is the African’s impressive record of 23 wins in 25 fights. Noticeably 21 of them have been knockouts. The Ghanian boxer also declared his intentions of smashing Vijender to a pulp before knocking him out in front of the home crowd.

“I am training very hard daily for 8-10 hours for this fight. I’ve had good notice of the fight so I’ll be prepared for Vijender and whatever he brings into the ring for the fight,” he said before adding, “I have just heard his name and have never seen him fight. I will take great delight in handing Vijender Singh his first loss and left him beaten and broken in front of his home crowd.”

A confident Emuzu went on to add, “In fact, I will tell you what I will do to him, I will smash him to the body to loosen him up and then a right hand to knock him out, just watch me on 23rd December.”

“I am an experienced fighter in the professional circuit than Vijender. He has never, never met any experienced and tough boxer like me and he will realise what it is like facing a real professional boxer in Jaipur,” PTI quoted him saying.

“I know he has an Olympic medal but I have boxed as a successful amateur in Africa winning many tournaments, I also believe I have plenty of good experience in my 25 fights to give hard time to Vijender Singh,” the 34-year-old said.

“I know that Vijender is a hero there. But I am going to knock your hero out. He doesn’t belong in a boxing ring with me. I am insulted that he thinks he can just walk over me and beat me easily,” the Ghanian said.

“When he is lying on the canvas and I am standing with my hands raised above him he will realise he has made a huge mistake fighting me. He should stick to acting in films as he is just an actor in boxing,” added Amuzu.

Meanwhile, Vijender, who has won all his nine bouts so far, had earlier said that he believes in himself and his abilities. “I am training hard in the ring for my 10th professional fight. I am going to beat him, of course Singh is the King,” Singh had said.

