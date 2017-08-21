I was pretty confident that I would be chosen for Arjuna award this time, says Harinder Pal Sandhu

Harinder Pal Sandhu led India to their maiden squash gold medal at the Asian Games. (Source: File) Harinder Pal Sandhu led India to their maiden squash gold medal at the Asian Games. (Source: File)

Harinder Pal Sandhu, India’s top squash player has not been considered by the Arjuna awards selection panel for the third time. He has won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. The Sports Ministry announced the final list on Saturday as Sandhu will be applying for the honour next year.

“I was pretty confident that I would be chosen for the honour this time. It is deeply disappointing when you are not picked despite being a deserving candidate,” Sandhu spoke to PTI from Chennai.

Sandhu led India to their maiden squash gold medal at the Asian Games, when he and Saurav Ghosal defeated Malaysia in the final in Incheon. He has also won nine titles on the PSA pro tour.

Ghosal, being the topmost squash player in the country for a long time, has also backed Sandhu as he said that more than Anaka Alankamony, Sandhu deserves the award. Alankamony received the award in a controversial manner in 2014.

“If benchmarks used for Harry (Sandhu) and Anaka were the same, then Harry should have got the award ahead of her. There is no doubt about that. Harry has also won a national title while Anaka never won one,” said Ghosal.

Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa have already recieved Arjuna Award. Sandhu will have to show an impressive performance at the Asian or Commonwealth level to clinch an individual medal, which would increase his chances for Arjuna.

Sandhu is still confident about making it to the list for Arjuna next year, “We have the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year and will try to win a medal in both the events. I am sure, after I win medals there, it will become more difficult for the committee to ignore me,” said the world number 65.

Sandhu will be featuring at the 74th senior national championship, which is to be held from next week in Greater Noida.

