I want to become first woman wrestler to win Olympic medal twice for India: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics. (Source: PTI) Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics. (Source: PTI)

She became the first women wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal and now she aspires to win another medal. Sakshi Malik wants to become the first woman wrestler to win the Olympic medal twice and this she is trying to achieve by treating wrestling as “puja.”

“I want to become the first woman wrestler to win Olympic medal twice. For me wrestling is like a ‘puja’. I am what I am today

because of the sport, which has taught me that there are no shortcuts to success,” Sakshi said.

The 24-year-old wrestler is preparing for the World Championships which will be held in August in Paris and said that nothing has changed for her ever after her marriage.

“It (training) is ongoing. I will try to improve further because you never stop learning. It depends on your mindset. There are many foreign wrestlers who are married, have children and are still winning medals,” she said.

Sakshi won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the Rio Olympics and that has brought a change in the mindset of people in Haryana.

“Definitely, there has been a change. Things have changed for the better from the days I took up wrestling. Now girls are being encouraged by their parents. Many parents ask me that they want their girls to take up wrestling. So, there is a vast change. However, in some cases, many girls also approach me asking me to talk to their parents. I tell their parents that a girl can equally achieve what a boy can in any sport. I proved it and many girls have done so,” she said.

Sakshi believes a change has also come in the sports set-up of the country.

“There is a big change. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi sir wants India to be a sporting power. An Olympic Task Force has been set up, it will have an impact. Slowly, things are changing. Do whatever you have to with full dedication only then one can one achieve success. “Always say no to drugs. It is a wrong thing to do in life, be it sports or any other field.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd