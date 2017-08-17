I think India shooters will perform their best in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, says Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar is now hopeful that shooters will forget their Rio performance and will give their best in the 2020 Olympics. (Source: File) Vijay Kumar is now hopeful that shooters will forget their Rio performance and will give their best in the 2020 Olympics. (Source: File)

Vijay Kumar, India’s one of the finest shooter, believes that Indian shooters will improve their performance than last year’s Rio Olympics and perform well in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There were a lot of hopes from Indian shooters during 2016 Olympics, but the shooters were not able to live up to the expectations as the 12-member team could not even clinch one medal. Vijay is now hopeful that shooters will forget their Rio performance and will give their best in the 2020 Olympics.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Vijay said,”I think in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the country’s shooters will perform their best. Since 2004, the performance of the country’s shooters has been improving. Though we did not win any medal in 2016 Olympics, some of the shooters went till the last round of their respective events and performed well.”

Vijay said that he is training at his best with coaches, to give a much more improved performance in the 2020 Olympics. But Vijay’s primary focus is the next Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Australia in 2018 and also the Asian Games, which will take place in the same year in Indonesia.

A state-level shooting competition was organised at Emerald Heights School, and for its inauguration, Vijay was called by the school. An inter-school shooting competition is also being held along with this tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd