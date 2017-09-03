I had a successful stint, says outgoing Sports Minister Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel said that now he has been given more responsibilities. (Source: PTI) Vijay Goel said that now he has been given more responsibilities. (Source: PTI)

Outgoing Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who will be replaced by Athens Olympics silver medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, said that he has had a successful stint and thouroughly enjoyed his term. Goel also said that he wanted to conduct the U-17 World Cup 2017 in an ‘ímpeccable’ manner.

In an interview to PTI, Goel said, “If the Prime Minister wants me to give me other responsibility, I have to accept it. If I had not performed, the PM would have dropped me in this reshuffle. But I had a successful stint, so I have been given more responsibilities,”

Goel, who was leaving for Gramin Khel Mahostav, his last assignment as Sports Minister, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed my term. It is the PM’s prerogative if he wants me to move somewhere else.”

“We want a sports culture to develop in this country. But the government alone can’t do it. The parents at homes and teachers at schools need to encourage children to play games. The Prime Minister is a sports lover and I would request him to do more for sports,” said Goel.

“See, we involved every stakeholder. We made considerable progress in preparing the (pending) Code (Sports). It’s with the High Court now and we should soon see its implementation. We formed an Olympic Task Force which had some of the best sportspersons. Its recommendations are great and should help take the sport forward. The National Talent Search Portal is also a good initiative by the ministry,” he said.

Goel said that he wanted sports to be included in educational curriculum. “We want sports to be included in educational curriculum. We have made good progress but a lot needs to be done. I am sure the new sports minister would seriously pursue it,” he said.

“I also wanted that we conduct the U-17 FIFA World Cup in an impeccable manner.”

