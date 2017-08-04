I feel left out among the bandwagon of Rio medallists: Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik has also won two medals at the Para Asian Games. (Source: AP) Deepa Malik has also won two medals at the Para Asian Games. (Source: AP)

India’s Deepa Malik had scripted history when she won the silver medal in the women’s shotput F53 event at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. With that incredible win last year, she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at Paralympic Games. However, on Thursday, when the list of names for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award was announced, one name that was missing was that of Deepa Malik’s. Speaking to the indinaexpress.com Malik expressed surprise at the announcement and revealed that she was heartbroken at the omission while the other three medal winning para-athletes (of Rio 2016) found a place in the elite list.

Stating her disbelief, Deepa Malik, who has bagged 54 gold medals at the national level and 13 at the international level, said, “I am sure there was a competent authority there. So am I not defying the committee which has probably come to a conclusion. But I am surprised that despite being the first woman to bag an athletics medal in the Paralympics last year why did they choose to omit me. I am confused and what just happened was not expected. I am sure they must have seen something.”

Adding that she has full respect for her fellow athletes, the IWAS World Games bronze medallist said, “I have complete regards and honour for what my fellow athletes have achieved. But why my effort was not considered at par is my question. Is my silver not good enough? I am not questioning the decision but it is heartbreaking. It is not something that I can ask for but I do feel left out on the bandwagon of Rio medallists.”

Reminding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on several occasions has quoted her and has spoken highly of her indomitable spirit, Malik said, “I am happy that our PM quotes me at various forums like ‘mann ki baat’ and has deemed as a representative of the spirit of sports. But it does not seem enough yet. I will continue to work hard.

When asked if she will be happy with the award in the near future, Deepa said that it might not possible as the next Paralympics in 2020 does not feature her event. In that case, the wait might be till 2024.

“Unfortunately, if they want me to win another medal in 2020, then that might not be possible as the games do not have my event. That is another unfortunate thing that happens with para-sports. So how are they going to judge even if they select me in the near future? “, Malik wondered.

The trio of Para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia, Javelin thrower Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu are the other three who will be honoured at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Augst 29. While Malik will be the only one left out.

“Out of the four of us, three are there so what wrong did I do? Maybe I have to work harder. I definitely thought I would be there. But it is not my hands. What is in my hands is bring home the laurels and I have done that.”, Malik concluded.

Meanwhile, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Rao Inderjit Singh said that the Paralympic Committee of India had duly recommended the name of Deepa Malik for Khel Ratna Award and were expecting her name to be included in the list. But they sincerely hoped that the government will reconsider her for Khel Ratna Award as per their guidelines.

